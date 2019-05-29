Julian K. Byron



Phoenix - Julian K. Byron, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend passed on April 27, 2019 at the age of 82.



Julian, who was also known as Dooley, was born on February 2, 1937 in Rapid City, South Dakota, the son of Julia and Lewis Byron, and then raised in the Pennsylvania/Maryland area attending prep school at Severn in Annapolis, MD and college at Georgia Tech University in Atlanta, GA, where he earned his degree in engineering. He moved with his young family to Phoenix in the early 60's where he lived, worked, golfed and raised his 3 children for almost 60 years.



Julian spent his career as a pension and benefits consultant for The Segal Group, working with many companies in the southwest. He developed a love for the outdoors in his childhood that carried with him throughout his life often camping, boating, fishing, hunting, golfing and traveling abroad to see the sites of the world. Julian will be fondly remembered as a kind and generous gentlemen.



He is survived by 2 children, Jean Byron Rudman and Julian K Byron, Jr.; six grandchildren, Kate, Steve, Sophia, Trey, Oscar and Sami; great grandchild Eleanor; friend and companion Margie Denton; son-in-law David and daughter-in-law Michelle. He was predeceased by his daughter Lynn Byron Feffer; son- in- law, Steve Feffer; brother, Lewis; first wife Sally and second wife Irene.



His life will be celebrated at Paradise Valley Country Club on June 9, 2019 from 1:30 P.M. to 3:30 P.M. Please call Jean at 602-989-2244 for further information. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the at heart.org or sent to , PO Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030.



