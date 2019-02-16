|
|
Julie Ann Browning Foley
Littleton, CO - Julie Ann Browning Foley, 72, passed away February 9th, 2019 in Littleton, CO. Julie was born on December 8, 1946 in Imperial, NE, to Chas and Maxine Browning. She was the first of three children.
Julie attended school in Imperial and graduated from Chase County High School in 1965. Julie then attended and graduated from Central Business College in Denver, CO.
Julie married Dennis Foley on June 3, 1967 and they were blessed with three daughters and a son.
Julie worked in various administrative capacities at several financial institutions. After retiring, Julie and Dennis moved to Surprise, AZ.
Julie loved people and was beloved by everyone she met. She enjoyed telling stories, quilting, and many other types of arts and crafts. Her family will forever cherish their special memories of Julie, especially the incredible love that she brought to her role as a wife, mother, and grandmother.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, one child and one grandchild. Julie is survived by her husband Dennis, her children Greg Foley, Liz and Dan Krause, Erin and Chris Smith, her sister Jan Bellizzi and brother Tom Browning, 6 grandchildren and countless family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a donation to Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church or . Services will be held at Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church in Sun City West, AZ at 11 am on Saturday, February 16th. Horan & McConaty Funeral Home is responsible for arrangements.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 16, 2019