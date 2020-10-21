1/1
Julie Ann Lambert
1946 - 2020
Julie Ann Lambert

Avondale - Sadly, but peacefully our Mom, Grammy, Mother-in Law, Stepmother, Aunt, Cuz, Jules, Friend and Julie passed away on October 18, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Caren Bailey (Jeff), grandson, Steven Bailey, granddaughter Sarah Asel (Trevor), great-granddaughter, Emma Kathryne Asel, daughter-in-law, Stephanie Lambert, and niece, April Weiland.

She was preceded in death by her parents Tod and Ilene Weiland, her husband Bryce Lambert, son Bryce Lambert II, and brother Toby Weiland. She was born September 23, 1946 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and her family moved to Phoenix at a young age.

She worked for several branches of the phone company and retired after 35 years of service.

She loved baseball especially her Arizona Diamondbacks!

A graveside service will be in 2021 at Resthaven West Park Cemetery.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239398394
