Julie Anne HopperJulie Anne Hopper's life began on Christmas Day 1939 in Coronado, California. That's where her father was training to be an aviator and eventually become a Brigadier General in the United States Marine Corps. That journey shaped Julie's early childhood as she accompanied her family to military posts around the country. The oldest of her siblings, Julie grew up with two brothers, Kip and Peter. Before completing high school, she had attended six schools and while that would stop most from excelling, it didn't stop Julie from graduating as valedictorian at her Quanitco, VA high school.Julie often said the experience of having to make new friends in so many different environments helped her to develop a unique set of social skills. Put simply, she made people from all walks of life feel important and that ability helped her build long-term relationships throughout her life. After high school, Julie attended Duke University in North Carolina. A member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, she earned her degree in education and focused on Spanish as well. It was a fortuitous move because her first job was teaching a 2nd grade class in Scottsdale, AZ that included students of Hispanic heritage.In 1964 Julie married Dennis Hopper, a good match for both. Their chemistry bonded to form a team that redefined the art of entertaining and event planning. Their creative talent covered so many venues : from a San Francisco party on the eve of the famous 1987 earthquake to Mexican bus trips into the Arizona desert. The greatest gift in life is a happy memory; Dennis and Julie gave that gift to so many they touched.In the 1970's Julie gave birth to two sons, Bret and Bennett. Both boys attended Phoenix Country Day School in Paradise Valley, AZ where Julie was active as a Homeroom mother. Bret and Bennett both played the drums, and one of the highlights for Julie was chaperoning a school band trip to Europe.Julie had an avid interest in the culinary arts, and cooking was her favorite acitivity. With over 100 cookbooks, Julie taught herself to be a gourmet home cook. She was also a founding member of The Food & Wine Institute in 1981. Thanks to her incredible ability to build relationships, host events and cook, an invitation to a "Julie Dinner" became coveted by friends and family.Julie was a beautiful woman, although she preferred to be recognized for her intellect. She loved fashion and developed her own "Julie look" of bright colors and accessories. That fashion sense was recognized when she was selected to be a "Fashionality" by Trends Magazine.Julie had the ability to read the "essence of people". Combined with her organizational skills, this potent blend led to Barbara Bonoff asking Julie to be her partner for the responsibility of "seating the guests" for the Heart Ball and Barrow Grand Ball. She enjoyed this unique challenge for 10 years. She was active and supported multiple civic organizations, but her most personal interest was her support of the Barrow Neurological Institute. In 1989 she chaired the Barrow Grand Ball and was President of the Woman's Board in 1991.Julie was courageous in her fight but lost her life to Glio Blastoma on September 24, 2020. "Julie was a beautiful woman inside and out, and God blessed me to be her 'soulmate' for 56 years. I'll be seeing you...Love, Dennis"A private family celebration of her life will be held at her home. Julie is survived by husband Dennis, sons Bennett and Bret, daughter-in-law Jenifer, grandchildren Max & Georgia, brothers Kip and Peter, and family Chinese pug "Coco Chanel".In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to :#1)Barrow Neurological Foundation - Women's Board 124 W. Thomas Rd, Suite 250Phoenix, AZ 85013#2)Hospice of the Valley1510 E. Flower StPhoenix, AZ 85014The following comments are from 40 year friendships :Harriet FriedlandMy dear friend Julie, a beautiful, charming, sensitive, thoughtful, creative, loving, generous and most talented lady. She was blessed with a genius level of aesthetic taste. Everything Julie touched was perfection. She loved to cook and every dish was beautiful and delicious, she loved flowers and every arrangement was beautiful and unique, every e-mail I received from her was designed and presented in colorful beauty garnished with lips and flowers, Every gift that Julie ever gave me was wrapped with such attention to detail, color, theme, and specialness. Every card Julie ever sent me was written in the most feminine and beautiful handwriting with each word chosen carefully. Every bottle of champagne we shared was poured into beatiful crystal champagne goblets and we were surrounded with hearts and red lips, sun, moon, sparkles, and creative snacks. Her home, her beautiful yard, her family and her friends will always hold the special touch of Julie. I will never forget her kind heart, her beautiful face and the most exquisite essence of a spectacular lady.Tom CookWhile a couple sentences could never begin to describe Julie - perhaps they can at least hint as to how wonderful and special she was!Here we go :a French Word - Soignee (backward accent over the first e)1.v. - to take special care of2.n. - someone who is extremely elegant and well-dressed3.adj. - a person who is so polished that we need a fancy french word to describe them!We knew each other on so many different levels. She had such and "original" and "authentic" sweetness about her, And, she called me "Tommy".Larry StewartWonderful Julie. I called her "Jewels", because she was a Jewel and treasure in my life and everyone's lives she touched. I have been so lucky and blessed to spend time with Julie every Friday at 12:30 for 40 years as her hair dresser and friend.Dennis and Julie loved each other fiercely and to the core. Julie was a teacher of giving yourself to others and family. Julie would often come in with a binder of "plans" and "ideas" of parties and get-togethers she was looking forward to with friends and family. She always went above and beyond to make each person feel like the most special person in the room.When someone like Julie touches our lives, we are the lucky ones. We have been truly touched by an angel and our lives are better for having known her. Julie will be missed and thought of often. The week and the salon are not the same without her beaming smile. She will stay in our hearts forever. I could write a book on our wonderful Julie and I still would not be able to express how special she was to me.Tons of love,Larry StewartLaura PerinOver many years, Dan and I traveled extensively with Julie and Dennis : On the Concord for Bastille Day, Italian Villas, Mexican Hideaways, road trips up and down the West Coast and throughout the Rocky Mountains and of course, our beautiful Arizona. Always an adventurous spirit, Julie especially enjoyed our "Mystery Trips" where the instruction was "pack a bag" but only one couple knew our destination. So much fun and laughter! We will hugely miss our beautiful friend and travel partner, but the wonderful memories live on.