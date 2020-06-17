Julie Craig Dellinger



Julie Craig Dellinger, 77, lost her battle with cancer on June 8, 2020 in the loving care of Hospice of the Valley, Dobson House, Chandler, Ariz. Julie was born on November 6, 1942 in Tacoma, WA to Earl Clyde Craig and Leona Whitworth Craig. She moved with her family to Scottsdale, AZ in December 1959 where her father was an Arabian horse trainer. Julie showed horses in Washington and Arizona from the age of 6 and was an accomplished equestrian. She graduated from Scottsdale High School in 1961 and attended the University of Arizona. Julie married Stephen Higginson Bridge in 1963 and moved to Pacific Palisades, CA where she lived for 26 years and raised her 3 children. Later, she was married to Royal S. Dellinger for 7 years.



Julie returned to Arizona in 1995 where she continued a successful career as a corporate recruiter. In 2009 she retired from Blaine Personnel where she was a recruiter and office manager to re-career as a yoga instructor. At age 67, she became one of the oldest ever Bikram Yoga teachers. Julie was beloved and greatly admired by many, particularly in the Bikram Yoga Community of Phoenix, Mesa and Scottsdale. She loved teaching and practicing yoga. She loved all things beautiful, horses, dogs, cats, art, reading and traveling. She is remembered by friends and family as an independent spirit and a remarkable woman of true courage.



Julie is survived by her son, Russell Whitworth Bridge; daughter, Kimberley Bridge Vakula; daughter, Whitney Bridge (Caleb) Rapoport; sister, Linda Craig Hicks; and 6 grandchildren, Lauren Bridge Vakula, Tylr Bridge Vakula, Henry Lanier Bridge, Tyrone Lanier Bridge, August Maddahian and Shen Rapoport.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. Donations in Julie's name can be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Arizona Animal Welfare League in Phoenix, AZ.









