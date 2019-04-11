|
|
Julie Dawn (Snyder) Sharp
Phoenix - Julie Dawn (Snyder) Sharp, age 60, passed away on January 24, 2019 in her Phoenix home, after fighting a severe disability.
Julie is survived by daughter, Lisa (Beske) Oakes of Phoenix (husband Robert Oakes), son Randy Jankowski of Sun City, grandchildren Robert and Norah Oakes, mother Lorraine Elander, and brothers Robert Snyder and Jeffrey Snyder. Julie was preceded in death by her father John Snyder.
Julie was born on May 26, 1958 in Minneapolis, MN. She moved to Phoenix with her mother and brothers in 1966. She attended Monte Vista Elementary School and Paradise Valley High School. Julie later chose a career as a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier in the Phoenix area, serving with recognition until an on the job injury led to her disability.
Julie loved playing pool with her friends and reading Clive Cussler novels, and loved her toy poodles who provided her with much companionship and happiness.
Julie's strength and bright spirit carried her through her final years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 11, 2019