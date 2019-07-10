|
|
Julie Tumbarello
Scottsdale - Born June 8, 1966 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to parents Earl & Barbara Hardy. She lived in St. Louis Park, until December 1969, when she moved with her parents & Sister Debra, to Arizona. She lived near Old Town Scottsdale until June 1970 when the family moved to 62nd St off Shea Blvd. Julie attended Scottsdale grade school starting August 1972. In November 1978, Julie had open heart surgery in San Francisco, California. She recovered at the family home in Scottsdale. June 1978 Julie moved to California with her Mother & lived there for several years. January 1984 Julie married David Tumbarello and they resided in south Scottsdale. A daughter Danyelle was born August 15, 1984. Julie was preceded in death by her Mother Barbara J. Sawicki Julie is survived by her husband David, daughter Danyelle Sherwood, grandson Bradley Sherwood, father Earl Hardy, sisters Debra Czudak, Patti Atchley, brother Carl (Skip) Markoff Jr., niece Brianna Czudak, nephews Sean Atchley, Ryan Krause
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019