Julie Wright
Chandler - Julie Lynn Wright, 68, of Chandler, Arizona passed away on May 8, 2019. Julie was born on April 25, 1951 in Mankato, Minnesota, but spent most of her life in Tempe, Arizona. She had a wonderful sense of humor and wanted to be remembered for being funny and making others smile. Julie enjoyed gardening, reading and listening to classic rock. Julie is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick "Jamie" Wright. She is survived by her son, Zeke Wright and daughter, Ali Wright; Brothers, Tom Holway and Mike Holway; Sisters, Kris Bradley and Jan Fox. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the SRP PERA Club Swilling's Lounge. 1 E. Continental Dr. Tempe, AZ 85281.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019