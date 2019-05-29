Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
SRP PERA Club Swilling's Lounge
1 E. Continental Dr.
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Wright


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julie Wright Obituary
Julie Wright

Chandler - Julie Lynn Wright, 68, of Chandler, Arizona passed away on May 8, 2019. Julie was born on April 25, 1951 in Mankato, Minnesota, but spent most of her life in Tempe, Arizona. She had a wonderful sense of humor and wanted to be remembered for being funny and making others smile. Julie enjoyed gardening, reading and listening to classic rock. Julie is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick "Jamie" Wright. She is survived by her son, Zeke Wright and daughter, Ali Wright; Brothers, Tom Holway and Mike Holway; Sisters, Kris Bradley and Jan Fox. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the SRP PERA Club Swilling's Lounge. 1 E. Continental Dr. Tempe, AZ 85281.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.