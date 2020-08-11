Julio Navarro Haro Jr.



Laveen - Julio Navarro Haro Jr., 86, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 at Lund Home, Hospice of the Valley in Gilbert, AZ.



Mr. Haro was born in Douglas, AZ and moved to Superior, AZ as a small child. He graduated from Superior High School in 1953 and served in the US Army and US Army Reserves from 1957 to 1962.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Evelia, his son Julio Haro III and his parents, Julio G. and Frances N. Haro.



He is survived by his three daughters, Cyndi Haro, Mary (Rudy) Meza and Brenda Brown; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter on the way and 3 sisters.



A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 (Thanksgiving weekend) from 11 am to 1 pm at Avenidas Funeral Chapel 522 E. Western Ave. Avondale, AZ 85323.



He will be greatly missed. We love you Daddy.









