1/1
Julio Navarro Haro Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julio Navarro Haro Jr.

Laveen - Julio Navarro Haro Jr., 86, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 at Lund Home, Hospice of the Valley in Gilbert, AZ.

Mr. Haro was born in Douglas, AZ and moved to Superior, AZ as a small child. He graduated from Superior High School in 1953 and served in the US Army and US Army Reserves from 1957 to 1962.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Evelia, his son Julio Haro III and his parents, Julio G. and Frances N. Haro.

He is survived by his three daughters, Cyndi Haro, Mary (Rudy) Meza and Brenda Brown; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter on the way and 3 sisters.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 (Thanksgiving weekend) from 11 am to 1 pm at Avenidas Funeral Chapel 522 E. Western Ave. Avondale, AZ 85323.

He will be greatly missed. We love you Daddy.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avenidas Funeral Chapel
522 East Western Avenue
Avondale, AZ 85323
(623) 925-1525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avenidas Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved