June Lee Broaddus



Scottsdale - June Lee Broaddus of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on October 21st, 2020. Although she graced this earth for 96 years, her family and friends will forever feel the void that is left here without her. She was born in Monarch, Kansas in May of 1924, but when June was still quite young, her family moved to Carterville Missouri, where she remained, graduated from Carterville High School in 1942, married and raised a family. June married Treavis Broaddus on March 21st, 1942, and is now reunited with him. June and Treavis moved their family to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1965, where June worked in the cafeterias at Coronado High School and Tonto Middle School. June was preceded in death by not only Treavis, but by their sons Gary, Richard, and Treavis "Andy". She is survived by her sons Ronald, Stephen, Michael, daughter Brenda, and a combination of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren totaling 46. June brightened the lives of all she knew with detail rich stories from her fascinating and long life, always emphasizing the importance of family, devotion, and forgiveness. She volunteered throughout her life, even caring for other senior citizens who were much younger than herself. She will be greatly missed, but her stories and her dedication to her faith has left an indelible mark in the hearts of all of those who had the good fortune to have known her. Visitation for June will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd from 3pm-7pm at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery 401 N Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85257. Funeral Services will be held the following day Wednesday, November 4 at 11am at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery with burial shortly after. A celebration of life will be immediately following the burial at June's home.









