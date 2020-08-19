1/1
June Louise McGrady
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Louise McGrady

MARCH 19, 1935 - AUGUST 11, 2020

June McGrady was born to parents Kathleen Apol and Agustin Gil on March 19, 1935 in Mexico City. Her life's journey led her to homes in Mexico City; New York; Houston, Texas; Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and Gilbert and Chandler, Arizona. She moved to the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Southern California in 2011, to be cared for by her daughter and son-in-law, when the dementia that claimed her began to take hold. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Retz, and her son-in-law, Kirk Retz.

June will be remembered for her dancing and love of animals (she rescued many). A private memorial will be held for her at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona. Donations in her memory may be made to the ROAR Foundation, P.O. Box 189, Acton, California 93510-0189; Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Avenue, Suite 600, Bethesda, Maryland 20814-2525; or the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 455, Washington D.C., 20037.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
310-832-8351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved