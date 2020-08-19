June Louise McGrady



MARCH 19, 1935 - AUGUST 11, 2020



June McGrady was born to parents Kathleen Apol and Agustin Gil on March 19, 1935 in Mexico City. Her life's journey led her to homes in Mexico City; New York; Houston, Texas; Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and Gilbert and Chandler, Arizona. She moved to the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Southern California in 2011, to be cared for by her daughter and son-in-law, when the dementia that claimed her began to take hold. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Retz, and her son-in-law, Kirk Retz.



June will be remembered for her dancing and love of animals (she rescued many). A private memorial will be held for her at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona. Donations in her memory may be made to the ROAR Foundation, P.O. Box 189, Acton, California 93510-0189; Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Avenue, Suite 600, Bethesda, Maryland 20814-2525; or the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 455, Washington D.C., 20037.









