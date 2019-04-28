|
|
June Nadine Gibbs
Mesa - June Nadine Gibbs passed peacefully away on April 2 in Mesa Arizona at the age of 96. Omaha Nebraska is where she met and married for 54 years her devoted husband William who died in 1997. They moved to Scottsdale in 1960 and then to Mesa in the early 80's. She is survived by her loving children, son Bill Gibbs Jr, daughters Debbie Pelton, and Cherie Hink; along with 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews which she loved dearly. June also loved celebrations, so her life will be celebrated in a memorial service on Saturday May 4th, 10:30 am. It will be held at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale,(dignitymemorial.com )In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice at Home of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019