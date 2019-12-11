Resources
June Paugh (Snyder) passed away on 12-9-19. June was born on 10-23-26 in Pueblo, Colorado. She attended Central High School and Pueblo Junior College where she met and later married Charlie Paugh in 1947. Charlie's career kept her on the move...numerous moves within Colorado, then Utah, then Arizona, then California and finally back to Arizona. June graduated from ASU in 1969. From 1972 until 1991 June was in the real estate business in CA. She served as president of the Glendale Board of Realtors and was a California Association of Realtors director for four years. June was always active in her church no matter where she lived. She is survived by two children…Christine and Chuck; three grand children…Heather, Holly and Brad; and five great grand children…Jack, Parker, Charlie, Quinn and Chloe.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
