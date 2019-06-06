Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Campbell Community Church
2927 E. Campbell
Phoenix, AZ
June Pauline Erickson Obituary
June Pauline Erickson

Tucson - June, 96, passed away May 29, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. June was raised on a farm in St. Johns Michigan, lived through the depression & saw many changes in her life. She worked as a nurses aid at Sparrow Hospital in Michigan & St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix. Later, she worked as a secretary for the State Treasurer. After retiring, she volunteered with Hospice of the Valley.

Her hobbies included sewing, working in her yard, & camping. The last year & a half she moved to Tucson where her daughter Wanda cared for her until she passed.

She is survived by her daughters Wanda Ryckman, & Janice Drum. Her son Paul Garbet and two husbands preceded her in death. She is also survived by her sister Donna Wolle, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held June 8th at Chapel of the Chimes, 7924 N. 59 Ave, Glendale, AZ. starting at 10:00 AM with services to follow at 11:00 AM.

Internment will follow the service at Resthaven Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern, Glendale, Az.

A reception in her memory will be held at Campbell Community Church, 2927 E. Campbell, Phoenix, AZ. From 1 to 3 PM. The family is requesting donations be made to your local Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 6, 2019
