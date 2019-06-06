|
June Pauline Erickson
Tucson - June, 96, passed away May 29, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. June was raised on a farm in St. Johns Michigan, lived through the depression & saw many changes in her life. She worked as a nurses aid at Sparrow Hospital in Michigan & St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix. Later, she worked as a secretary for the State Treasurer. After retiring, she volunteered with Hospice of the Valley.
Her hobbies included sewing, working in her yard, & camping. The last year & a half she moved to Tucson where her daughter Wanda cared for her until she passed.
She is survived by her daughters Wanda Ryckman, & Janice Drum. Her son Paul Garbet and two husbands preceded her in death. She is also survived by her sister Donna Wolle, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held June 8th at Chapel of the Chimes, 7924 N. 59 Ave, Glendale, AZ. starting at 10:00 AM with services to follow at 11:00 AM.
Internment will follow the service at Resthaven Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern, Glendale, Az.
A reception in her memory will be held at Campbell Community Church, 2927 E. Campbell, Phoenix, AZ. From 1 to 3 PM. The family is requesting donations be made to your local Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 6, 2019