June Sokal
Peoria - On May 29, 2020 June Sokal died at Creative Care Assisted Living in Peoria, Arizona. June was born on June 15, 1929 in Chatham, NY to Soren Valdemar and Marion Grace Vedsted, joining older brother Carl. She attended Chatham Schools, and graduated in the Class of 1946. June trained to be a nurse, but changed her mind, moved to Troy, NY, stayed at the Y, and worked as a secretary at the GLF office in Menands. While on a club outing, she met a dashing Andrew Sokal and they were married December16, 1950, and moved to Schenectady.
June worked for the Hequemberg Insurance Agency in Schenectady. She then worked for South Colonie Central Schools, where she worked as a secretary in the Roosevelt and Shaker Road Elementary School libraries. Summers she and the family would enjoy spending time in the Adirondacks and Cape Cod.
In retirement she enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Port Charlotte, Florida. After Andrew died in 2002, she moved to Peoria, AZ to be with grandchildren.
June is survived by Steven and Mery Sokal, Jim and Diane Sokal, Anne Sokal, and her grandsons Taylor and Chase Harrington.
The family is grateful for the care provided by Simona and John Duican. A memorial service will be held in the fall. For on line condolences visit wenkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.