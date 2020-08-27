Juneau D. Stump, Jr.
1934 - 2020
Dr. Juneau (Jay) Stump passed peacefully away on July 25, 2020 after a brief and courageous battle with an aggressive cancer. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 43 years Wanda, children Adriana, Stephen, Donny, Anthony, Celeste, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as many extended family members and friends.
Jay had many titles in his lifetime. He worked his family's dairy farm, drove an ambulance, worked in a mortuary, and served in the United States Air Force as a Tow Reel Specialist. After choosing to complete medical school in Guadalajara, Mexico, he relocated to the Verde Valley where he served the community as a family practice physician for over 44 years. Jay loved and was loved by his many patients and well respected by his colleagues.
Some of his favorite times were spent making house calls visiting with elderly patients that were lonely or who he considered to be special friends.
When he wasn't helping others, he found happiness working in his extensive garden and sharing the fruits of his labor. He also enjoyed the many animals that found their way into his life including dogs, horses, goats, cows, cats, and a variety of birds.
He loved his family and went on many camping trips to lakes in the Flagstaff area as well as family vacations in Mexico. Later years were spent boating on Lake Powell and tending to his vineyard.
Jay was an extraordinary, generous, hard-working man and his kindness and gentle spirit are greatly missed.
He is truly forever felt and cherished in the hearts of those he loved and who love him. Matthew 5:8-9, "Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God and blessed are the pure in heart for the shall see God." We will hold you in our hearts until that time when we can hold you in our arms once again.
Memorial contributions 'in loving memory of Juneau Stump' can be given to the humanesocietyofsedona.org
or garysinisefoundation.org
.
Cards and condolences can be sent to 1371 S. Kelli Lane, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.
An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com