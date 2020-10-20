Junius E. '"J" HansenPhoenix, Arizona - Junius "J" Hansen, 91, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 in Laveen, Arizona. He had a strong relationship with his Heavenly Father and was very blessed in his faith.Born June 4, 1929 to Niels J. Hansen and Mollie H. Beadle in Lakeside, Arizona, he was a true cowboy and liked nothing better than to ride his favorite pony, Brownie. One of his favorite jobs was as an extra on the television series "26 Men" because it meant he was ableto ride horses all day. He loved to flirt, and had an infectious smile. One of his favorite sayings was: "Smile. It will make people wonder what you've been up to." A man of many words, he was a prolific storyteller - most of which became more embellished over time.In 1947, J. joined the U.S. Navy with his brother, Ray. Stationed in San Diego, he met and married Betty Jean Bortles, with whom he had three children. They divorced in 1956, and upon returning to Arizona, he met Shirley Rosenberger when his neighbor asked if her big sister could borrow his washing machine. He and Shirley were married in 1957 and had four children.Preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Afton and Shirley, his family continues their life journey: His wife, Shirley, brother, Marion Ray Hansen, and children Lynel (Linda) Bortles, Michael (Nancy) Hansen, Loretta (Michael) Klaich, Sandra (Keith) Law, Phyllis (Ricardo) Flores, Kathleen Warren, and David Hansen. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.So long, Cowboy. You will be missed.Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct 23rd at the Maryvale Ward LDS Chapel, located at 3802 N 59th Ave, with visitation from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Phoenix Memorial Park, located at 200 W Beardsley Rd immediately following. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.