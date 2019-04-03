Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin H. Lee


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Justin H. Lee Obituary
Justin H. Lee

Surprise - Justin H. Lee, 57, went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2019. Justin was born on February 27, 1962 in Waterbury, CT to Earl and Thelma Lee. Justin is survived by his wife, Lisa, sons Adam, Trevor (Claudia) and his beloved granddaughter Savannah. He is also survived by his mother Thelma and five siblings, Allyson, Corey (LuAnn), Marc (Mary), Dana (Ginger) and Jody (Eddie), his Aunt Pat (Henry) along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made in Justin's name to Banner Hospice at www.bannerhealthfoundation.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now