|
|
Justin H. Lee
Surprise - Justin H. Lee, 57, went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2019. Justin was born on February 27, 1962 in Waterbury, CT to Earl and Thelma Lee. Justin is survived by his wife, Lisa, sons Adam, Trevor (Claudia) and his beloved granddaughter Savannah. He is also survived by his mother Thelma and five siblings, Allyson, Corey (LuAnn), Marc (Mary), Dana (Ginger) and Jody (Eddie), his Aunt Pat (Henry) along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made in Justin's name to Banner Hospice at www.bannerhealthfoundation.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019