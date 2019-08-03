|
Justin Joaquin Martinez
Phoenix - Justin Martinez, 33, passed away July 29, 2019. Justin was born in Denver, Colorado on December 29, 1985 to Ernest and Betty Martinez. He was Navajo and Hispanic. He moved with his family to Phoenix, Arizona at an early age and attended schools in the Madison School District, where he also enjoyed playing Little League baseball and being a member of Boy Scout Troop 41. He graduated from Polaris High School in the Paradise Valley School District and also attended college classes at Phoenix Community College. He loved his work with HMS Host in the culinary field at Sky Harbor Airport. Justin was a quiet, humble and gentle soul. He will be sadly missed by his family and those who knew him. Justin is survived by his parents, siblings Ernest, Jr., Veronica (Phoenix), Shalako Ogden, Sunsurie Barnes (Texas), and several nephews and nieces. Services will be held Saturday, August 3, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 220 W. 2nd. Street, Winslow, AZ. at 11 a.m. There will be viewing two hours prior and a reception after the service. Arrangements by Messinger Mortuary www.messingermortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 3, 2019