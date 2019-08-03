Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
220 W. 2nd. Street
Winslow, AZ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
220 W. 2nd. Street
Winslow, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Joaquin Martinez


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Joaquin Martinez Obituary
Justin Joaquin Martinez

Phoenix - Justin Martinez, 33, passed away July 29, 2019. Justin was born in Denver, Colorado on December 29, 1985 to Ernest and Betty Martinez. He was Navajo and Hispanic. He moved with his family to Phoenix, Arizona at an early age and attended schools in the Madison School District, where he also enjoyed playing Little League baseball and being a member of Boy Scout Troop 41. He graduated from Polaris High School in the Paradise Valley School District and also attended college classes at Phoenix Community College. He loved his work with HMS Host in the culinary field at Sky Harbor Airport. Justin was a quiet, humble and gentle soul. He will be sadly missed by his family and those who knew him. Justin is survived by his parents, siblings Ernest, Jr., Veronica (Phoenix), Shalako Ogden, Sunsurie Barnes (Texas), and several nephews and nieces. Services will be held Saturday, August 3, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 220 W. 2nd. Street, Winslow, AZ. at 11 a.m. There will be viewing two hours prior and a reception after the service. Arrangements by Messinger Mortuary www.messingermortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now