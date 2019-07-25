|
Kaden Petersen
Phoenix - On July 17th 2019 Kaden Petersen was fatally injured in a car accident while on duty as a Senior Airman stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, NV.
Kaden was born on May 23, 1996 and was the oldest of 2 boys born to Kimberly Gonzalez and Rusden Petersen. Kaden had two siblings, his older sister Amanda Wharff and his younger brother, Gage Petersen. Kaden had been a proud member of the United States Air Force since 2014. After graduating from basic training, Kaden was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and served 3 years there before moving closer to home at Nellis Air Force Base in May of this year.
To know Kaden was to love him. He had an infectious laugh and a big, bright never-ending smile. One of Kaden's favorite activities in the world was to play with his nieces, Posey and Henley. Kaden loved all children. They were often drawn to his playful and fun personality. A very close second would be hanging out with his brother Gage, whom he considered his best friend.
Kaden also enjoyed sports and played for both his High School basketball and swim teams. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and hiking. Kaden had a deep love for music. He loved to dance and was always up for a good time,bringing his great sense of humor to all occasions.
Kaden absolutely adored his family and now joins his mother, Kimberly Gonzales, who preceded him in death just 10 months earlier.
To honor Kaden's memory, he would want you all to enjoy every moment of life, help others always, and to love and cherish the time you have with the ones you love most.
Till we meet again…..
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 25, 2019