Kajiko Orta



Chandler - Kajiko Orta, 87, Chandler, AZ passed away on Monday, 08/03/2020, at 4:40 p.m. Mrs. Orta was born in Hakodate, Japan, and emigrated to the US with her husband, Staff Sgt. Santiago Orta in 1961. She enjoyed playing bingo and watching sumo wrestling. She was a member of SGI Nichiren Buddhism (fka NSA). She was preceded in death by her husband, Santiago Orta; and first born son, Jimmy Orta. She is survived by her daughters Rita Romero (Tony); Maria Orta-Terry (Byron); Patsy Penn (Rick); and sons, Michael; and Rick (Sabrina); grandchildren, Lisa Gonzales (Ruben); Mayumi Romero; Silvia Penn, Ryker Orta and Isiah Orta; and great grand daughter, Reina Gonzales. Services to be held on August 28th, 2020, at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, Phoenix AZ at 11:00 a.m., followed by transport and burial of urn to the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ at 12:30 p.m.









