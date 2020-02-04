|
Kamal Amin
(1928-2020)
He was born on Aug. 24, 1928, in the town of Damietta (Domyat) in northern Egypt on the Mediterranean on a large family estate gifted to the great great grandfather of his mother by the Turkish Sultan. The family was 50% Turkish. As a child, he attended school in Sharqya Province in the Nile Delta, where his father, an accomplished physician, practiced medicine and pharmacology. As the first son of seven siblings, he assumed his father's role when needed, a traditional practice in Egyptian families. His subsequent time in the School of Architecture, Cairo University was successful, with many friends, cultural activites and sports that included rowing at the University Rowing Club.
At the age of nineteen, he found a book in the library of the America Embassy, with architectural drawings of Frank Lloyd Wright featuring organic spaces unlike any he had ever seen. Although his English was limited, he decided to go to that strange country to find that genius, that master of organic space and to become his apprentice. He first landed in the U.S. in 1951 and took a bus from Washington, D.C. to Phoenix, Arizona, where he first met Frank Lloyd Wright at Taliesin West.
He went from living in the mansion of a vast estate with many servants, an enviable upper class life style on the edge of Cairo, to the self-built tent of an apprentice in Arizona at Taliesin West. He tells the fascinating story of his eight years with Frank Lloyd Wright up until Wright's death followed by another eighteen years associated with Taliesin West and Wright's third wife, Olgivanna Lazovich, in his beautifully writtten 2004 memoir, Reflections From the Shining Brow.
During his years at Taliesin West, Kamal built two shelters—one is the ionic "The Lotus Shelter," still in use. He later built a house for himself on the property, which subsequently became the home of various CEOs of the Foundation and a president of the School of Architecture.
When Kamal thought of something that was needed, such as a swimming pool at Taliesin West, he raised money for it, and got it done! New chairs needed for the dining room? Kamal helped weld 60 chairs! A man of action. he was also an excellent dancer—both in the modern dance festivals held annually by the Foundation, and in ballroom and popular dance. Into his 90s he still went dancing every Friday night! He was a wonderful cook and hosted many, dinner parties.
After Wright's death, he stayed on at Taliesin West working with Taliesin Architects. He was the architect for many projects including: a Border Station Facility for the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service, and a series of custom designed residences. He was also a licensed structural engineer and served as the structural engineer for the First Christian Church in Phoenix; the Elrod residence in Palm Springs, California; the City of Scottsdale Parking Facility; Westland Savings and Loan Co. in Ventura, CA,; Catenary Shell (Daniel Stevens residence) in Malibu, CA; Grady Gammage Auditorium in Tempe, Az; Ascension Lutheran Church in Scottsdale; Corgin Education Center, University of Wichita, Wichita, Kansas, and many others.
In his private practice, after leaving the Foundation in 1972, he designed over 25 buildings, among them an iconic house for Mr. and Mrs. Toshio Hara, a house for himself in Fountain Hills; and the Scottsdale Cardio-vascular Center. He did the structural engineering for his friend David Dodge's spectacular house in Scottsdale Arizona. He also wrote three books: the 2011, Women of the Nile, and the 2009, Excursions: Essays for all Seasons, and the 2004 memoir, Reflections from the Shining Brow: My Years with Frank Lloyd Wright and Olgivanna Lazovich.
Kamal counted among his many friends Dr. Jehan Sedat, Dr. Karl Meninger, Maureen O'Sullivan, Jan Utzon, Clare Booth Luce, and Henry Luce among others. He corresponded with Presidents and spoke fondly of Barrack Obama as "my son." He charmed everyone he met. His soulmate and friend, Pamela Hopkins, was one of the beloved constants in his life, caring for him in his last years. He also donated his vast collection of original architectural drawings and designs to the American University in Cairo where the collections of such Egyptian greats such as Sayer Karim, are also housed.
Kamal's love of symmetry was exemplified not only by his architectural designs, but even in his daily dinner table arrangement. Always adventurous, he was at peace with the idea of the last Great Adventure—he looked forward to reuniting with the many historical figures and artists he had studied, and especially the many people he loved in his life. He is survived by his beloved friend Pamela Hopkins, and brothers: Mohsen, Ismael, Omar and Adel and sisters: Nawal, and Tahani. He died on February 2, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, February 7th at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 East Shea Blvd. There will be a life celebration later in the spring.
