Karen Beth Lindstrom
Phoenix - Karen left this earthly plane Aug. 16, 2019 when she lost her courageous year-long battle against the pain and ravages of esophageal cancer. Surrounded by her loving family she passed away in the same hospital where she was born a little more than 50 years earlier, Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix (formerly Good Samaritan hospital).
Karen came into this world on Nov. 6, 1968. She grew up in north Scottsdale, graduated from Chaparral High School, and attended Chapman College in Orange, CA and Arizona State University. She was a longtime pharmacy tech at Walgreens where she found joy in her interactions with customers and employees alike.
She was vivacious, creative, loving, and caring. She enjoyed running, working out, and dancing. She was an avid skier. She had a private pilot's license. She was very fond of travel and had visited many countries throughout Europe, Asia, and the Pacific. The first sporting event she ever attended was a Phoenix Suns basketball game when she was two weeks old; she was an ardent fan since then. She loved her cats Felix, Fiona, and Faris, and was a great supporter of the Arizona Humane Society.
But, her number one love in life was her devoted husband Ben Dexter to whom she was married for over 12 years.
In addition to Ben, Karen is survived by her father Ray Lindstrom (Renée Montrachet), brother Barry Lindstrom (Debbie James), parents-in-law James and Ann Dexter, sister-in-law Kelly Lindner, and niece Olivia Scow.
She was preceded in death by her mother Diane Lindstrom McClure.
All friends are invited to attend a memorial/celebration of life for Karen, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, 11am, at the Green Acres Chapel of Light, 401 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019