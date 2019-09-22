Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Lindstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Beth Lindstrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Beth Lindstrom Obituary
Karen Beth Lindstrom

Phoenix - Karen left this earthly plane Aug. 16, 2019 when she lost her courageous year-long battle against the pain and ravages of esophageal cancer. Surrounded by her loving family she passed away in the same hospital where she was born a little more than 50 years earlier, Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix (formerly Good Samaritan hospital).

Karen came into this world on Nov. 6, 1968. She grew up in north Scottsdale, graduated from Chaparral High School, and attended Chapman College in Orange, CA and Arizona State University. She was a longtime pharmacy tech at Walgreens where she found joy in her interactions with customers and employees alike.

She was vivacious, creative, loving, and caring. She enjoyed running, working out, and dancing. She was an avid skier. She had a private pilot's license. She was very fond of travel and had visited many countries throughout Europe, Asia, and the Pacific. The first sporting event she ever attended was a Phoenix Suns basketball game when she was two weeks old; she was an ardent fan since then. She loved her cats Felix, Fiona, and Faris, and was a great supporter of the Arizona Humane Society.

But, her number one love in life was her devoted husband Ben Dexter to whom she was married for over 12 years.

In addition to Ben, Karen is survived by her father Ray Lindstrom (Renée Montrachet), brother Barry Lindstrom (Debbie James), parents-in-law James and Ann Dexter, sister-in-law Kelly Lindner, and niece Olivia Scow.

She was preceded in death by her mother Diane Lindstrom McClure.

All friends are invited to attend a memorial/celebration of life for Karen, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, 11am, at the Green Acres Chapel of Light, 401 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now