Karen Braden Foley
Phoenix - Karen Braden Foley, of Phoenix passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 @ the Honor Health Hospital after a brief illness.
Born on May 1, 1944 in Troy, New York, she was the daughter of the late James S. and May (Oviatt) Braden.
Her life was her palette, always an artist. She always found the color in all aspects of her life; even in the darkness. Karen was the brilliant hue that followed the sun's rise & fall for her years here on earth. Mom was the moment of tickle just as a joyous laugh rings. She was a warm embrace and a compassionate soul that touched everyone whos path she crossed.
She loved to face the sun and found joy in the laughter of her friends; from the Mexican train ladies to her lovely housekeeper. She never knew a stranger and loved people.
Besides her parents, Karen was predeceased by her sister Susan B. Hutchinson.
Left to cherish her memory besides her husband Jim of 53 years include their children, Gregory G. Foley (Eadee) of Virginia, Mark S. Foley(Valerie) of Tennessee and Kathryn F. Patterson (Troy) of New Mexico; their grandchildren Josephine Rosa & Brighid Saorise Foley, Leah Hatfield Simpson, Jordan and Jake Patterson, Holly and Mark S. Foley Jr.; her brother George Thomas Braden of New York, a niece Aimee A. Smith (Daryl) and several nephews.
Friends are invited to a celebration of Karen's life from 1-3pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at their home.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 8, 2019