|
|
Dr. Karen Hockenyos (Yarnell) Goodwin, PhD, age 70 of Pagosa Springs, CO, passed away at home on April 24, 2019, surrounded by family after a year-long struggle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, (John G Goodwin, Jr.), two children (Sarah and Jacob), two grandchildren (Madeleine and Carson), siblings (Jon, Kris, and Mark) and their extended families.
Born 1949 in Springfield, IL to George and Gwendolyn (Hemion) Hockenyos, she was the youngest of four children. Education included Springfield High School (1967), Illinois Wesleyan Univ, Univ of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (BA 1971), and Northern Arizona University (MS Forestry 1993, PhD Forest Science 2004).
At U of I, she met Michael Allen Yarnell and they married in 1971. After a year abroad in Seoul, SK, they settled in Phoenix, AZ and raised their children, Sarah and Jacob. A dedicated wife and mother, she was also active in local charities, including The Star Starters and Phoenix Children's Theater.
In mid-life, Karen became an advocate for the preservation of Northern Arizona's old-growth National Forests. She worked with various groups to protect these public treasures for future generations. She then returned to graduate school to study and contribute to the science of forest health. During this time, she met and married her second husband, John Goodwin, Jr in 1997. They resided in Flagstaff, AZ for many years, and retired to the Pagosa Springs, CO area in 2014.
Throughout her life, Karen enjoyed sharing adventures with family and friends, supporting environmental and social justice activism, caring for pets, playing the piano, gardening, cooking, watching the Phoenix Suns, and reading in view of beautiful western vistas.
Karen is deeply missed and will always be remembered for her love, laughter and courage. At her request, there was no formal service. The family asks that you honor her memory by spending time in nature with loved ones and by taking a positive action to improve the world for others.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 8, 2019