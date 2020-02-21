Resources
Karen Jeanne Effenberger


1953 - 2020
Karen Jeanne Effenberger Obituary
Karen Jeanne Effenberger

God called Karen Jeanne Effenberger home on February 8, 2020. Born September 3, 1953, Karen was originally from Indianapolis. Karen made the Phoenix area home twice in her lifetime. Her love of hiking made Phoenix an excellent place to pursue her hobby. Her career touched many people as she was committed to health and the healing of others. She is survived by her mother Jeanne Effenberger of Indianapolis, Indiana and sister Kathe (Scott) Thompson of Sarasota, Florida. A celebration of life will be held March 3 at Unity of Phoenix, 1500 E. Greenway Parkway, Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
