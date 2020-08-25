Karen Kroft
Mesa - Karen Kroft passed away peacefully at her home on July 19, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born August 23, 1940 in Bullouch County, GA to Otis and Virginia [Williams] Martin. Karen graduated from SE Bulloch High School and later went on to Northern Arizona University (NAU) earning her Bachelor's degree in Sociology. She was married to Tom Vanderhoof and together they raised two children, Traci and Jon. She loved shopping, traveling and visiting museums, watching movies, going out to restaurants and especially working in the garden growing vegetables or flowers. She was later married to Henry "Hank" Kroft in 1993 and they spent the next 28 years together. Karen is survived by her loving husband, Hank; daughter, Traci Lynn Herrera; son, Jon Thomas Vanderhoof; grandchildren, Bryce Thomas Herrera and Rachael Riley Herrera; her siblings, Faye, Wanda, Ramona and Regina, as well as many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Virginia; her siblings, Marie, James and Craig. Services were held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Mariposa Gardens Cemetery Chapel, 6747 E. Broadway Rd, Mesa AZ 85206. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Karen's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org
. Arrangements entrusted to Mariposa Gardens Funeral Care (480) 830-4422. Please visit www.mariposagadens.com
to leave a tribute.