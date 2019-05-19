Resources
Karen Lorraine (Unruh) Smith

Tempe - Karen Lorraine (Unruh) Smith, 72 years of age, passed to our Savior's arms on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Syracuse, Kansas in 1946, her family moved to Phoenix in 1948. Karen attended Camelback H.S., and then ASU, where she met who was to be her husband for 52 years. Karen is survived by her husband David B. Smith; their two sons Matthew David Smith and Andrew James Smith; and 5 beloved grandchildren: Jacquelyn, Nicholas, Lainy, Lucas and Logan. We, and so many other dear friends, will cherish and hold tight the memories of this remarkable "gift" of Karen's life. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019
Remember
