Karen Lynne Apostol
Paradise Valley - Karen Lynne Apostol, of Paradise Valley, Arizona, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord October 26, 2020. She was born March 31, 1942 to Frank and Ilma Kosusnik in Illinois.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Jay Lang, her dear newborn son Peter, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bessie and Louis Apostol and her beloved Aunt Elia and Uncle Russell Harper.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Arthur L. Apostol. She is survived by her loving sister, Penelope Campana (Richard). Karen is also survived by her three cherished children: Arthur L. Apostol II, Jane'e Apostol Foster (Jeff) and Susan Urode (Anton Halka) and her six beloved grandchildren: Cody H. Urode, Courtney E. Urode, Cassidy L. Urode, Brooke E. Foster, Ashley J. Foster and Kaitlynn H. Foster.
Karen was raised in the Chicago suburbs and worked as an executive legal secretary in Downtown Chicago. Shortly after she married, she and her husband Arthur moved to Downers Grove, Illinois. Later, Karen and her family moved to Arizona where she was well known as an interior decorator and then as a Realtor. She lived 41 years in Arizona.
Karen and her husband traveled together extensively, including 40 Countries outside the U.S.A. She was always excited to bring home new recipes from her travels. Her husband and her children were her main focus in her God-filled life. She was always quick to tell you about her children and grandchildren who filled her with such pride and love.
Karen was the epitome of a woman of faith, volunteering her time and energy to her church, Blessed Sacrament. She was a devoted Catholic and lived in grace. Her faith sustained her throughout her life, providing a foundation for her kind and loving demeanor as well as wisdom and support during troubled times. She instilled these values in her children, and her life has been an influencing example for her grandchildren.
Karen was a genuine caring friend to many and will be dearly missed.
Karen will be celebrated with a mass held on Friday, November 6th at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church located at 11300 North 64th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Face masks are required.
