Karen Marie Jackson
Scottsdale - Karen Marie Jackson was born 19 February 1952 in Burns, Oregon to Alan R. & Barbara L. Bergstrom. Karen passed in the morning of 16 January 2019 in the comfort of her home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Her family lived in several locations before settling in Ellensburg, Washington. Karen graduated from Ellensburg High School and attended Central Washington State University before coming to Arizona in 1973. While in Arizona staying with her aunt and uncle the Jackson's neighbor, where she fell in love with William Jackson, and they married on the Nation's Bicentennial on 4 July 1976. They traveled extensively and lived in Guam, Kansas, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, and California where their daughter, Cynthia, was born in 1984. Their son Eric James was born in 1987. Her husband, son, and numerous relatives survive Karen.
Karen loved life to the fullest and enjoyed making lifelong friends in all the places they lived. Karen's passions were animal welfare and literature as she was a voracious reader, gourmet cook, and excellent golfer. She will be remembered for her mischievous sense of humor. She loved the outdoors enjoying birds and other wildlife, attending concerts and art galleries, and enjoyed camping with family and friends as well as staying in finer accommodations, especially in Sedona. Her family meant everything to her, and she was kind, generous and a loving person that always gave and rarely asked.
Karen lived by the motto: One kind act a day can make a dramatic impact on others.
Karen wished for a Celebration of Life and it will be held at her home on the afternoon of 8 February where she spent the last of her life and the Hospice of the Valley cared for her along with Gloria her sister-in-law. In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation to the AZ Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 6, 2019