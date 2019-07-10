Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
Karen Marie Olson Anderson


1943 - 2019
Karen Marie Olson Anderson Obituary
Karen Marie Olson Anderson

Peoria - Karen Marie Olson Anderson, 76, of Peoria AZ passed away on July 7, 2019. She was born on March 2, 1943 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Anderson, children: Lynn Manning, David Anderson (Debbie), Julie Fitzgerald, and James Anderson (Molly), grandchildren: Kristyn, Josh , Kellie, Jake, Margaret, Megan, Sara and Henri, great grandchildren: Mya, Kayden, Layla and Andi Rose and sister, Jean Hoff. She is preceded in death by parents, Roger Norman Olson and Harriet Gladys Bell.

Karen is described by her friends and family as a beloved wife and mother. She loved the ocean, flowers and a good bargain. She always had a coupon. She cherished her time with her grandchildren and family - travelling, swimming, reading, cooking, exploring and always looking for new ways to learn. She will be greatly missed by her husband Russ who met Karen when they were children living next door to each other. They have been married for 57 years.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria AZ 85381. Donations may be made in Karen's name to the ,
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019
