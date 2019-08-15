|
|
Karen Marie (Randle) Patterson
Yuma - July 18, 1958 - August 7, 2019
Karen Marie Patterson, 61, passed away peacefully at home on August 7, 2019 in Yuma. She had a short battle with cancer. Karen was born in Atlanta, Georgia. Her parents, George and Kathy Randle came to Arizona when she was very young. She graduated from Chandler High School, obtained an Associate of Arts degree from Mesa Community College (Honors) and a Bachelor of Science (Journalism) from Northern Arizona University. While at NAU she met Roger at a dorm party. They were married in 1982 after graduation and then moved to Yuma shortly thereafter. Karen spent several years working at the local newspaper, the Yuma Daily Sun, but soon became a stay at home Mom to raise her daughter and son, Wesley and Jacob until they were in Junior High School. Karen then went back to studying at AWC and NAU-Yuma to acquire a teaching certificate for High School Math. She taught at Cibola High School for 19 years, retiring this last May. She really enjoyed teaching and especially her students. Having summers off, Karen so loved to travel: visiting New York (Broadway and Jimmy Fallon), Paris, Hong Kong, Dublin, South Africa, Caribbean, Alaska, and backpacking on a Grand Canyon Rim to Rim hike.
Karen is survived by her husband Roger, children Wesley (Marshall) Walcer and grandson Ira, son Jacob, her parents George and Kathy Randle, brother Brent (Laura) Randle, sister Diane (Dan) Thompson, Brother in Law John (Stephanie) Patterson, Sisters in Law Ellen (Mike) Furr and Susan (Roy) Holley, and her many nieces and nephews. Family meant so much to Karen. On every Thanksgiving, there was a family reunion to catch up with all her loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3030 S. 8th Avenue, Yuma AZ, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Karen's memory to Hospice of Yuma, 1824 S. 8th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 15, 2019