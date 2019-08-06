|
|
Karen May Samulcek
Mesa - Samulcek, Karen May 16, 1953 - July 24, 2019 Karen Samulcek, age 66, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at home in Mesa, AZ. Karen loved life and people and was a friend to anyone who needed one. A beautiful soul with a giving heart. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Doris Cornelius, and infant son, Damon. She is survived by husband, Jerry; daughter, Holly; and son, Joey, all of Mesa; sister and husband, Sandy and Dick Eichman of Omaha; sister-in-law, Cheryl Bartek of Omaha; brother-in-law and wife, Barry and Pam Samulcek of Kansas City; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and loving friends, and her four-legged daily companions, all who will miss her very much. A private family service will be held in Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 6, 2019