Karen S. (Fischer) McCarthy
Tempe - Karen S. (Fischer) McCarthy, 78, passed away peacefully with family by her side on September 25, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley Lund Home in Gilbert, AZ. She was the 1st of 14 born to Charles and Marian Fischer in Fargo, North Dakota.
In the summer of 1961 in Jamestown, ND she met Michael McCarthy the sweet love of her life. They married on Oct 10th, 1964. Karen graduated from University of North Dakota, Sisters of St Joseph's nursing program May of 1962. She was a registered Nurse for 45 years and retired from Hospice of the Valley in 2007.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 yrs, 3 loving daughters and their husbands.She was a loving grandma to 9. She is also survived by 9 wonderful siblings. We love her so much!
Services will be held October 12th at 11 AM, Praise & Worship Center 2551 N Arizona Ave Chandler AZ 85225
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Karen McCarthy, Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org. 1510 E Flower St. Phoenix AZ 85014
