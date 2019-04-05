|
Karen Sue Anderson
Apache Junction - Karen Sue Anderson 76, of Apache Junction, Arizona departed to her heavenly home on 3/24/2019. Karen was born to Homer and Ernestine Spencer in Springfield Illinois on October 11, 1942. Karen is survived by her husband Richard Anderson, daughters Kelly (Gary) Carrillo, Kathy (Robbin) Gibbs, Karen Mae Ayo, Kartha (Dan) Nohr, Kirsten (Dena) Anderson and Predeceased Karmon Anderson, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Two brothers, one sister, predeceased 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Karen was married to her loving husband Richard for 54 years. Karen was a stay home mother until her children were grown and out of the house. Karen was a wonderful homemaker and cook. Karen worked for 17 years as an environmental supervisor at various nursing homes in the Phoenix area.
Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt. She was loving and dedicated to all of her friends and she had many of them and will be sorely missed.
We want to thank Hospice of the valley and palliative care for giving Karen loving care at the last few weeks of her life after her 15 month battle of lung cancer.
The Celebration of Life will by May 11th at 11:00 AM. Please contact Regina and John King at 602-996-2767 for details.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019