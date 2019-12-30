|
Karen Sue Nolan
Show Low - Karen Sue Nolan, born Karen Sue Sweazy on January 1, 1944, passed away at Banner University Medical Center on October 20, 2019.
Karen worked in the legal field for most of her life, and was a devoted wife and mother, as well as a lifelong member of The Order of Eastern Star. She was known as "Mom Nolan" by many in one of her most passionate endeavors, working with DeMolay. Her favorite role remained that of a wonderfully loving, generous and kind mother and grandmother.
Karen is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Gene Nolan of Show Low, Arizona, her beloved son Todd Nolan and daughter-in-law Cari McConeghy Nolan, of Gilbert, Arizona, and her seven beautiful grandchildren; Taylor, Baylie, Conner, Tyler, Payton, Hayden, and Jackson. Karen is also survived by her brother Kenneth Sweazy (Sandy) of Houston, Texas and her nieces Hollie Sweazy Wade and Niki Sweazy Hecker.
Services for Karen will be held at Mountain View Memorial Funeral Home located at 7900 East Main Street, Mesa, Arizona, 85207, at 11:00 a.m., on January 4, 2020. Presentations by both her long time chapter of Eastern Star as well as Arizona DeMolay are expected.
Karen loved flowers and any arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home. A celebration luncheon will be provided after the service for anyone who wishes to stay and visit with Karen's family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019