Karl "Randy" Duncan
Scottsdale - Karl "Randy" Duncan, 76, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on February 3, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Tammy Duncan, three children, Robert Duncan, Scott Duncan, Kimberly (Russell) Cameron, two grandchildren, Ciara Duncan and Shelton Duncan, and two brothers, Robert R. Duncan and Michael Duncan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Libby Duncan.
He graduated from Northeast High School in St. Petersburg, FL, and received his bachelors degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Randy served in both the US Air Force and the US Army during the Vietnam war. He worked in Procurement and Contracts Management and retired from Boeing in Mesa. Randy was active in the National Contract Management Association, holding several office positions while obtaining a CPCM certification and Fellow status. Randy enjoyed making Adirondack furniture and was an avid collector with his airplane, clock and gun hobbies. Randy enjoyed his family and his beagle hounds. Randy was a patriot and a southern gentleman who loved God and this nation.
There will be a committal service with military honors provided by the Arizona National Veterans Cemetery. The family wishes to extend thanks to the Scottsdale Osborn Trauma Center, the Arizona State Veterans Home and Prime Hospice for the loving care provided to Randy. God Bless our Veterans and God Bless America. Go Trump 2020.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020