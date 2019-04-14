Services
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N. Cave Creek Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
Mayer - Karl H. Krauthofer, 85 of Breezy Pine, AZ passed away April 8, 2019. He was born in Forchheim, Bavaria, Germany to Friedrich and Margarita Krauthofer. He moved to Iowa at age 19 and joined the 11th Airborne Paratroopers PFC in the U.S. Army finding many friends and family in Phoenix, AZ later. He is survived by his son Mike Krauthofer of Phoenix; daughter Debbie Williams of Phoenix; 4 Grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 9:30 am Monday, April 15, 2019 at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix 85024. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
