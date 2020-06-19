Karl Leslie Larson



Karl Leslie Larson was born on May 26, 1952 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He died on June 15, 2020 in Show Low, Arizona. He was 68 years of age.



Karl was a craftsman in every sense of the word. He was a photographer, a fisherman, a painter, a woodworker, a builder. He built houses, fishing nets, canvases, easels, tackle boxes and friendships. He built people up. He was a son, a brother, an uncle, a great uncle, and a better human being. He made friends wherever he went; people wanted to get to know Karl. He looked like he walked right out of a Renaissance painting, but he spoke like an R. Crumb comic; he was a very compelling character.



Karl was a passionate teacher; the kind of teacher we all wish we had. Karl was able to share his creativity, humor and compassion with class after class of future artists. He had lasting friendships with many of his students; he was always so proud to share in their accomplishments. Karl was also a world-wide traveler and world-class fishing guide. Several summers, Karl traveled to a remote lodge in Alaska where he enjoyed taking visitors on boat tours. Patrons requested him specifically.



Karl was a gifted storyteller and a fountain of entertainment for all who knew him. He lived a wild and crazy life and was delighted to share the details.



Karl is survived by his siblings, Kurt (Pat) Larson, and Krista (Joel) Larson; his nephews, Luke, Trevor, and Kristopher, as well as 5 great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Elizabeth Larson. He leaves behind countless friends, comrades, students, amigos and stooges. He will be greatly missed.



A celebration of Karl's life will be held once arrangements can be made. In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to spend some time in nature reliving fond memories you may have shared with Karl E Boy (aka KLB). (Photo credit: Leslie Brucker Photography.)









