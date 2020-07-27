Karl Richard Warner



Scottsdale -



82, passed away on 07/16/2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona due to complications from COVID-19. Born July 27, 1937, in Albany, Oregon, to Harry and Mildred (Holeman) Warner. His family has Oregon roots dating back to 1848 when they settled near Albany after crossing the plains by covered wagon. He graduated from Albany Union High School and obtained his Bachelor's degree in education from Oregon State University in Corvallis. He taught 7th and 8th grade in the five-room Gore School near Lebanon, OR. In his second year he was promoted to teaching principal. After serving in the Army Counter-Intelligence Corps in Orleans, France, he obtained his Master's degree in Education from Arizona State University and taught nine years at Hohokam Elementary School in Scottsdale. Karl played piano and organ providing dinner music at several venues including 19 years at Ferguson's in Phoenix and five years at the Union Hills Country Club in Sun City. He was employed by Caremark (formerly PCS and Advanced PCS) in Scottsdale for 23 years, retiring in 2002.



From a young age Karl was interested in exploring the world and traveled extensively throughout his life, visiting all seven continents and 110+ countries.



He is survived by his life partner of 49 years, Stephen Miles, sister Mary Jean Richardson, Albany, OR; brother Roger Warner (Sherrie) of Terrebonne, OR; nieces Cindy Sinon (Bob) of Woodinville, WA; Lauri Sanders of Scottsdale, Michelle Elliott (Tom) of Santa Rosa Valley, CA; Kristi Dalebout (Pete) of Sodaville, OR and numerous grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews.



Due to the current restrictions, there will be no immediate memorial service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



If you would like, please make a donation to the organization of your choice.









