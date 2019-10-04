|
|
Karl Schnaidt
San Tan Valley - Karl Schnaidt of San Tan Valley, born on March 31, 1972 passed away on September 27, 2019 in San Tan Valley. He was born in Sacramento California to Jack Wallenda and Rosemary Wallenda. He was loved deeply by family and is missed by so many as his heart was bigger than life. Karl is survived by his mother, Rosemary Wallenda and brother Mark Seagren.
Services by Horizon Funeral Care.
There will be no services at the funeral home. His remains will be cremated and I will bring him home to spread his ashes.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2019