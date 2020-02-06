Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
St Paul's Catholic Church
330 West Coral Gables
Phx, AZ
Karla Cherie' Bencich Aka NasKarla


1971 - 2020
Karla Cherie' Bencich Aka NasKarla Obituary
Karla Cherie' Bencich aka NasKarla

Karla Cherie' Bencich aka NasKarla, passed on January 24, 2020.

Born on October 27, 1971 in Burlingame, CA, to the late Steve Bencich and June (Bencich) Fontenot. Beloved stepdaughter to Dad, Andy Fontenot.

Karla was a loving and compassionate person who enjoyed having fun including her love for NFL/Nascar tailgating. A devoted fan of the 49ers. She had the most beautiful blue eyes. A dedicated employee of Knox Security.

Beloved Sister to Steven Bencich of CA, Antone and wife Samantha Bencich of AZ and Jeffrey and wife Sheryl of VA. Devoted Aunt to Hunter, Mia, Ryder, Lucien and Vivienne. Karla wanted nothing more for them than to have a wonderful life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mass service Noon on Sat., Feb 22nd, St Paul's Catholic Church, 330 West Coral Gables, Phx, AZ. Private burial at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
