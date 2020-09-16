Karla Jean (Krake) Childers



Karla Childers was born on September 3, 1962 in Wausau, Wisconsin and died only 58 years later following a courageous 2 year battle with leukemia. During her time on this earth, Karla has touched a countless number of lives with her kindness, compassion, and generosity. For those of us fortunate enough to have known Karla, her infectious laugh and illuminating smile could lighten even the darkest mood.



Karla held a degree in Marketing and was, for most of her professional career, an insurance agent and broker. But she did more than just sell insurance. She was truly friends with most of her clients over the years and her knowledge of insurance, interest in her clients lives and businesses, and her meticulous attention to detail made her irreplaceable.



Though raised in her beloved Wisconsin, Karla moved to Arizona in 1984 to escape the cold weather and spend more time with her grandmother Ella Chack. Karla met her soon to be husband David in 1986 and they were married just a year later. Karla and David spent 33 years traveling all over the world together. In 2014 she and David (really Karla) decided to build a new home in the high desert in Cave Creek, Arizona. Karla took ownership of the project and not only searched for and bought the land after innumerable visits to the area, but designed and supervised the building of the house she and David lived happily in for the rest of her life.



Karla was truly a renaissance woman and her interests varied from gardening, reading, health care, photography, SCUBA diving and travel - not to mention politics. She dove into each endeavor as if it was the only thing she ever had to do. That was Karla.



Sadly, Karla has recently left this world, and for those who loved her most, far too soon. She is survived by her loving husband David, her mother Carol, her sister Marcia, Marcia's husband Brad, her nephews Michael and Thomas Kita, and her beloved cat, aptly named "Kitty." She was preceded in death by her father Harold.



Although we know that she is not really gone, and will never be forgotten, her voice, her laugh, her hugs, her positivity, and her incredible passion for life will be greatly missed.



We love you Karla and ask that you watch over us until we meet again. A private celebration of life will be held once social gatherings can more easily be arranged.









