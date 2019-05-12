|
Karla Koehnemann-Coffelt
- - Karla Koehnemann-Coffelt passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday morning, May 5, 2019. Karla was born in Phoenix on September 10, 1964, to Harry and Beth Koehnemann. She was a graduate of Shadow Mountain High School and attended Scottsdale Community College before entering the tech world in its early stages. She loved creating beautiful candles which were sold through her company Celestial Rays. Karla was a bright, witty, and joyful spirit - a loving, wonderful mother who will be dearly missed by her children Ryan and Mary Coffelt; her mother; her brother, Harry Koehnemann; niece, Maya Koehnemann; nephew, Miles Koehnemann; step brothers, George Peterson and Mike Peterson, plus a host of relatives and dear friends here in Arizona and across the country. Join the family for a Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Franciscan Renewal Center. Contributions are suggested in her memory to: St. Joseph Church Building Fund, 11001 N. 40th St., Phx. Az, 85028 or to a charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 12 to May 15, 2019