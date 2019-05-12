Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Franciscan Renewal Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Karla Koehnemann-Coffelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karla Koehnemann-Coffelt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karla Koehnemann-Coffelt Obituary
Karla Koehnemann-Coffelt

- - Karla Koehnemann-Coffelt passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday morning, May 5, 2019. Karla was born in Phoenix on September 10, 1964, to Harry and Beth Koehnemann. She was a graduate of Shadow Mountain High School and attended Scottsdale Community College before entering the tech world in its early stages. She loved creating beautiful candles which were sold through her company Celestial Rays. Karla was a bright, witty, and joyful spirit - a loving, wonderful mother who will be dearly missed by her children Ryan and Mary Coffelt; her mother; her brother, Harry Koehnemann; niece, Maya Koehnemann; nephew, Miles Koehnemann; step brothers, George Peterson and Mike Peterson, plus a host of relatives and dear friends here in Arizona and across the country. Join the family for a Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Franciscan Renewal Center. Contributions are suggested in her memory to: St. Joseph Church Building Fund, 11001 N. 40th St., Phx. Az, 85028 or to a charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 12 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.