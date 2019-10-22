|
|
Karyl Maierle Andersen
Karyl Maierle Andersen - beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, auntie, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend - passed peacefully on October 20th. She was born the second of five girls to Joseph and Myrtle Maierle on January 5th, 1931. Karyl was a grounded problem solver and a natural caregiver from an early age who always loved a good joke, but above all, she loved her family.
Karyl graduated from nursing school and became a consummate nurse known for her cool head and healing hands in the emergency room where she worked for many years and trained the first paramedic team in Arizona. Those same hands could effortlessly design and create any clothing for any occasion, paint beautiful desert landscapes, cook delicious meals and replicate sacred family recipes (especially rye bread), and hunt, gut and pack a deer better than most men.
She was the "go-to sister and auntie" for a large family and could trouble shoot and advise on any issue or problem. She is survived by Andy, her devoted husband and best friend of 65 years, sons Bob (Karen) and Rick (Stacie), daughter Kris (Tim), four grandchildren (Kambria, Bob, Tara & Colton), two great grandchildren (Jaxon and Marley), two sisters (Jerene and Marcia) and extended family that respected and adored her.
You are so loved and will be so missed. Lacha nuche, Sis.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 24th, 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Greer Wilson Funeral Home, 5921 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix.
A graveside service will be held Friday, October 28th, 2:00 p.m. at National Memorial Cemetery, 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Rose Hospice, 4131 N. 24th St. - Ste. C208, Phoenix, AZ - 85016.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019