Katharine "Katie" Anne Flynn
Scottsdale - Katharine (Katie) Anne Flynn (fka Raddatz) (75) passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, AZ on October 9, 2019. Katie was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 5, 1944 to Elizabeth Mary (Flynn) and Chester Francis Krizek.
The Krizek family made their home in Shorewood, WI where Katie was the youngest of 4 children. Katie was an ambitious young woman, paying her way through college by modeling. She was proud to have earned the crown as Miss Milwaukee prior to completing her education. Katie graduated from Marquette University Nursing School in 1966. She practiced for many years, loving her work as a labor and delivery nurse.
Katie married Lee Robert Raddatz in 1967 and together they had three children, Christopher Lee Raddatz
(Abby), Mark Robert Raddatz (Vicky) and Annemarie Therese Boeckman (John). In 1971 she and Lee moved to Scottsdale, AZ where they raised their children. Beyond being a devoted mother and wife, Katie remained busy, embarking on a career in real estate and earning her master's degree in Business, a proud personal achievement. In her later years, Katie returned to her nursing roots, caring for others as a hospice volunteer at Hospice of the Valley.
Katie will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She loved the game of golf, playing bridge, and practicing her deep Catholic faith.
Katie retained an insatiable appetite to learn, always reading, watching news, or looking up an unknown word or fact online. She loved watching game shows and would be delighted when she knew the final Jeopardy! question. She was also an avid football fan, loyally following her favorite team, the Green Bay Packers.
Katie is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Harwood, her three children, and grandchildren, Matthew Raddatz, Jack Raddatz, Margaret Raddatz, William Raddatz and Caroline Boeckman.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary Prayer said in honor of Katharine at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church located at 1030 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale. Burial will take place at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in tribute of Katharine Anne Flynn to Catholic Charities of Arizona.
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019