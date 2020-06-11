Kathleen Ann Adamo
Mesa - Kathleen Ann Adamo, age 73, formerly of New Castle, PA passed away June 6, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. She graduated from Neshannock High School in 1964 and received her Master's Degree from Kent State University. She began her career in education in Ohio as a Special Education teacher. In 1976, she moved to Mesa, Arizona and was hired by Mesa Public Schools where she worked as a School Psychologist for 28 years, retiring in 2004 to spend more time with her mother and travel the world.
Kathy's many talents and accomplishments include playing the piano, tap dancing, making fabulous Italian meals, entertaining friends and in 1960 she was a finalist in the Teen magazine screen test contest. She loved traveling and visited over 80 countries. She also enjoyed making wedding soup with her family, watching movies, entertaining friends and spending time with her great-grandchildren. A beloved mother, aunt, nonna, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Kathy is survived by her life partner and travel companion Donald Statham, daughter Kimberly (David Remmel) Golis, granddaughter Jessica (Leon) Perdue, great-grandchildren Cameron, Harper and Kaylynn, sister-in-law Bobbi Adamo and nephew Nicholas Adamo. She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Margaret Adamo and her brother Thomas Adamo.
Services will be held on June 16, 2020 with a viewing at 10:00 am and funeral mass at 10:30 am, St. Paul's Catholic Church, 330 W. Coral Gables Dr., Phoenix. Burial will be in Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery but is limited to immediate family only. After the services family and friends are invited to Kim and Dave's home, 1414 E. Tonto Ln., Phoenix to celebrate and remember Kathy's beautiful life.
Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Mesa - Kathleen Ann Adamo, age 73, formerly of New Castle, PA passed away June 6, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. She graduated from Neshannock High School in 1964 and received her Master's Degree from Kent State University. She began her career in education in Ohio as a Special Education teacher. In 1976, she moved to Mesa, Arizona and was hired by Mesa Public Schools where she worked as a School Psychologist for 28 years, retiring in 2004 to spend more time with her mother and travel the world.
Kathy's many talents and accomplishments include playing the piano, tap dancing, making fabulous Italian meals, entertaining friends and in 1960 she was a finalist in the Teen magazine screen test contest. She loved traveling and visited over 80 countries. She also enjoyed making wedding soup with her family, watching movies, entertaining friends and spending time with her great-grandchildren. A beloved mother, aunt, nonna, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Kathy is survived by her life partner and travel companion Donald Statham, daughter Kimberly (David Remmel) Golis, granddaughter Jessica (Leon) Perdue, great-grandchildren Cameron, Harper and Kaylynn, sister-in-law Bobbi Adamo and nephew Nicholas Adamo. She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Margaret Adamo and her brother Thomas Adamo.
Services will be held on June 16, 2020 with a viewing at 10:00 am and funeral mass at 10:30 am, St. Paul's Catholic Church, 330 W. Coral Gables Dr., Phoenix. Burial will be in Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery but is limited to immediate family only. After the services family and friends are invited to Kim and Dave's home, 1414 E. Tonto Ln., Phoenix to celebrate and remember Kathy's beautiful life.
Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.