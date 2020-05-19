Kathleen Ann Daly



Kathleen Ann Daly; Aug 8th 1961 - May 4th, 2020



Kathleen "Kate" Daly was born in Winslow, AZ to Glen and Ann Daly. Kathleen grew up in Winslow and Flagstaff, and graduated from Douglas High School in Douglas, AZ. Kathleen attended the University of Arizona. She later worked as a manager at Pizza Hut, then at Alaska Airlines. Kathleen was passionate about her pets. She loved spending time with her family, including many aunts and cousins, at family gatherings. Kathleen had an infectious laugh and a quick wit. She is survived by her Mother, Ann Daly and brothers David, John and Joe Daly. Her passing was preceded by her father, Glen Daly, brother Dennis, and sister Amy Hintz. Kathleen passed away at Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, after a short hospital stay for the COVID-19 virus.



In lieu of flowers, please support finding a cure for Multiple Sclerosis with donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Funeral services are pending.









