Kathleen Ann Daly
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Ann Daly

Kathleen Ann Daly; Aug 8th 1961 - May 4th, 2020

Kathleen "Kate" Daly was born in Winslow, AZ to Glen and Ann Daly. Kathleen grew up in Winslow and Flagstaff, and graduated from Douglas High School in Douglas, AZ. Kathleen attended the University of Arizona. She later worked as a manager at Pizza Hut, then at Alaska Airlines. Kathleen was passionate about her pets. She loved spending time with her family, including many aunts and cousins, at family gatherings. Kathleen had an infectious laugh and a quick wit. She is survived by her Mother, Ann Daly and brothers David, John and Joe Daly. Her passing was preceded by her father, Glen Daly, brother Dennis, and sister Amy Hintz. Kathleen passed away at Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, after a short hospital stay for the COVID-19 virus.

In lieu of flowers, please support finding a cure for Multiple Sclerosis with donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Funeral services are pending.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
501 East Dunlap Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 906-9600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved