Waddell - Our Beautiful Red-Haired Angel Kathleen (Kathy) Ann Dumont of Waddell, Arizona passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on April 30th, 1957 in Rockford, Illinois to David and Virginia Gigous. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Dumont, to whom she was married on May 4th, 2002. She is lovingly remembered by her children, Kristen Frearson (Travis), Tyler LeRoy (Wendy), Jeffrey LeRoy (Katie), and Mickey Cantrell (Jessica), her grandchildren, Savannah, Ashley, Brylee, Brayden, Bryson, Brynlie, Michael, Madelynn, McKenzie, Tristan, and McKayla, and her great-grandchildren Lucas, Madelyn, Marlee, and Noah. She is preceded in death by her father, David Gigous, her mother, Virginia Gigous, her brother, Thomas Gigous, and her grandson, Brody LeRoy. Services will be held on December 14th, 2019 at Hope City Church in Glendale, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made in her name to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10, 2019
