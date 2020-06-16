Kathleen Ann Perry
Kathleen Ann Perry, 63, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1956 in Patterson, New Jersey to James and Kathleen DeYoung. Kathis' family moved to Phoenix, Arizona when she was a child. On June 5, 1975, she graduated from Trevor G. Browne High School. After high school, Kathi met Dee (Perry), now Wagner, at Rollero Skating Rink where Kathi worked the snack bar when she wasn't Skating. They became best friends. Sharing a love for horses and eventually Dees' brother, Jay.
On July 15, 1984 Kathi married Jay Perry and they lived in a small apartment together in Glendale with an orange cat disowned by a neighbor for soiling his couch. They did part time janitorial work while her husband completed his degree. Her husbands' new job took them to Chandler, Arizona and their first house. While there she graduated from Pima Medical Institute on April 19,1990 as a medical secretary and worked at Today's Women's Health Specialists. They spent many happy years in their Chandler home, but Kathi always wanted to have her own horse ranch. In 2004, after her son Kyle graduated, they moved to Stanfield, Arizona. Kathi owned, loved, and worked with horses. She loved dogs, especially Chihuahuas, but tolerated the cats that her oldest son and husband loved. While in Stanfield, Kathi took classes online to learn how to be a medical transcriptionist to work at home and enjoy her horses. Five years later, thanks to the crash of the housing market, Kathi and her family moved to a new house in Maricopa. Her husband later accepted a job transfer to Pocatello, Idaho in 2011 after his company shipped his factory offshore. Kathis' mother Kathleen, 2 cats and 2 dogs as well as her oldest son Kyle, U-hauled their way to Pocatello. Her youngest son Logan was allowed to stay in Arizona to finish school. Kathi continued working from home as a transcriptionist, as she had done in Arizona, until retirement. She loved riding her liberty trike with her Chihuahuas leashed and bringing up the rear or hitching a ride in the basket.
Kathi has gone on ahead to explore new horizons with all the loved ones who await us in heaven. I know she will shower love on all our furry four legged friends that await us at the rainbow bridge and will have an eternity to chat up all our loved ones who have patiently awaited her arrival. Give them all a hug for us Kathi .....until we meet again.
Kathi is survived by her husband, Jay Perry; her sons, Kyle Perry and Logan Perry; her mother, Kathleen I. DeYoung, who all live in Pocatello, Idaho; aunt, Betty Panicci; and brothers, Tom DeYoung and Jim DeYoung; sisters, Donna DeYoung, Karen DeYoung-Maiden all from Arizona; aunts, Judy (Arnie) Greaves of Florida, Joan (Vic) Auletta of New Jersey; and aunt-in-law, Carol Gormley of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her father, James A. DeYoung.
As per her wishes, cremation will take place with no services to be held.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com
